VOICES: Support your local arts community this holiday season

As we approach the end of 2022, let us pause and give thanks to those who work in the arts and their tireless efforts to make our world a better place.
The past few years we marked by upheaval, fear, and uncertainty; a planet is roiling with storms, clouds of darkness, and pessimism. A world turned side down. As an artist in my own right and chronicler of our region’s artistic and creative endeavors, I have the privilege of being both spectator and patron on the “stage of Creativity.” I want to consider the significant contributions of our region’s artists and the world.
A literal and metaphoric pandemic engulfed our world, and I believe in my heart that the arts and its panoply of diverse practitioners are unsung heroes. In times of global turbulence and conflict, creativity is one unquenchable desire; the drive to create despite — or because of — the obstacles of life. Crafting artistic responses to the bigotry, hatred, violence, and fear that consumes much of our public discourse is the alternative where many artists can find sanctuary.
While governments and social service non-profits are concerned with the pragmatic necessities of how we feed our communities and provide literal shelters from life’s storms, I believe that the arts serve their own valuable community service. We also need the nourishment of our creativity and imagination to boost our spirits that only a Vivaldi concerto, the visual art of Bing Davis, and the artistry of movement that Dayton Contemporary Dance Company can provide.
While much of the world retreated and shut down, the dancers, artists, actors, and countless other creatives continued to find a way to exist and thrive and find ways to feed our souls. Artists feel an obligation to pick up the paintbrush, compose the song, and dance, despite the uncertainty of a tomorrow that is never guaranteed. Day after day, we toil, sweat, and agonize to share our collective humanity’s thoughts, passions, agonies and ecstasies.
As we move through this holiday season, I want us to consider the role the arts play in our daily lives. When we sit in our seats at the Neon Movies, enjoy an exhibit at the Fitton Center, watch a Broadway musical on stage at the Schuster Center, walk through Front Street Artist Studios galleries, or even sit on the lawn at Levitt Pavilion in the summer, please think of the army of technicians, staff and suppliers it takes to produce the art that feeds your soul and engages your imagination. These are members of your community who always endeavor to find a way to serve through the arts.
The holidays are a time to thank our arts community for reminding us all of what matters in this world and the powerful and mysterious ways the arts raise the bar on our collective humanity. Now is the perfect time to show our support for the vast and varied arts community through donations and giving. Your participation helps the Dayton arts scene continue providing hope for the future. I am looking forward to what 2023 brings. Cheers!
Rodney Veal is the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect and a member of the Levitt Pavilion Dayton Board of Trustees.
