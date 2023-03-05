VOICES: Supporting democracy isn’t just the American way, it’s the Ohio way

On February 24, 2022 President Vladimir Putin of Russia began his invasion of Ukraine. This invasion was not provoked. The Ukrainians were not, and are not, fascists or Nazis. Despite the dire predictions from the West and grandiose claims from Russia, the Ukrainians held. They resisted the Russian drive to Kyiv and over the course of the last year, they have pushed the Russians back, not yet out of Ukrainian territory, but they are coming closer.
One year later, a year in which 8 million Ukrainians have been displaced from their country, and tens of thousands have lost their lives, I saw a recap of the war in papers as diverse as the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Dayton Daily News. But the next day, and for many days since, a different story has appeared, one in which politicians on the left and the right, some of our own in Ohio included, are questioning America’s involvement in Ukraine. Looking at this conflict from my perspective as a historian, but also an Ohioan, the idea suggested by these politicians, that the international is less important than the national, both perplexes and intrigues me. Why cannot we care about, and become involved in, local, national, and international affairs, all of which affect us as Americans and Ohioans?
It is clear that we have our own issues in Ohio, whether the derailment and spill in East Palestine, or various corruption cases. But beyond the local, one thing that stands out to me about our state is that Ohioans absolutely care about democracy and freedom. We hear this in a variety of venues, most particularly every election cycle. Thus, when a democracy (Ukraine) is invaded by an autocrat looking to grab land (Putin’s Russia), the side that we should support is the side of democracy.
The Ukrainians have struggled in their long history to have a state of their own. Their first attempt came after the dissolution of the Russian Empire in 1917, but they were conquered by the Red Army and remained part of the Soviet Union until 1991. From that time until now, they have had a regular series of elections, the majority of which have been judged free and fair by the international community. It is true that they have had their share of problems, from Russian bullying and election interference two decades ago to issues with corruption. However, they have resolved or endeavored to resolve these issues and it is reasonable to think about them as growing pains of a new democracy. Further, a democracy among a people who have only had one for 32 years and before that had no tradition of fair elections or a free press.
In the second year of this war in Ukraine, support from other democracies will be crucial in the Ukrainians will and ability to persevere and ultimate succeed. While we have our own issues at home, in our state and our nation, one thing that is clear to me is that Ohioans are staunch respecters of freedom, both our own and that of other people around the world. Thus, we should stand up and support the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their freedom from a bullying neighbor who wants to take their country and get rid of their democracy. This isn’t just the American way, but the Ohio way.
Christian Raffensperger is Chair of History and a professor at Wittenberg University.
About the Author