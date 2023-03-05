VOICES: Supporting democracy isn’t just the American way, it’s the Ohio way

The Ukrainians have struggled in their long history to have a state of their own. Their first attempt came after the dissolution of the Russian Empire in 1917, but they were conquered by the Red Army and remained part of the Soviet Union until 1991. From that time until now, they have had a regular series of elections, the majority of which have been judged free and fair by the international community. It is true that they have had their share of problems, from Russian bullying and election interference two decades ago to issues with corruption. However, they have resolved or endeavored to resolve these issues and it is reasonable to think about them as growing pains of a new democracy. Further, a democracy among a people who have only had one for 32 years and before that had no tradition of fair elections or a free press.

In the second year of this war in Ukraine, support from other democracies will be crucial in the Ukrainians will and ability to persevere and ultimate succeed. While we have our own issues at home, in our state and our nation, one thing that is clear to me is that Ohioans are staunch respecters of freedom, both our own and that of other people around the world. Thus, we should stand up and support the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their freedom from a bullying neighbor who wants to take their country and get rid of their democracy. This isn’t just the American way, but the Ohio way.