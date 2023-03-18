VOICES: Supporting people with developmental disabilities incredibly increases our value as a society

Supporting people with disabilities to access opportunities to develop their full human potential – language also included in the Bill of Rights – incredibly increases our value as a society. Each person realizing their goals and dreams has an exponential effect on all of us.

If you’re trying to think of examples of what our mission looks like in the community, I’d encourage you to look at yourself, possibly your family members and even your friends. Haven’t we all worked on a plan for our lives and accessed support from others along the way? Are there times when you or someone you know faced challenges, or even barriers because of being different or not fitting a “typical profile?” As you’ve walked your path in life, recall the times where your opportunities led you to reaching goals, getting closer to your full potential, contributing to your sense of worth, your family and your community.

Diversity doesn’t look all that different for people with disabilities as they focus on living their best lives – not defined by us - but supported by us. We celebrate Developmental Disabilities awareness month in March and I’m challenging you to focus on the abilities, not the disabilities of people in our community, recognizing the unique ways all of us contribute to society.

Lisa Guliano is the Superintendent for the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities and has held that position since July 2012.