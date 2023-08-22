VOICES: Swimming partnership will address accessibility and representation in our community

The collaboration between Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and USA Swimming signifies a pivotal step forward in our commitment to enhancing water safety awareness within our community. However, its impact extends beyond just imparting life-saving skills. We firmly believe that this partnership has the potential to foster inclusivity and representation within the realm of swimming, creating a lasting ripple effect of positive change.

Water safety education is an imperative that transcends individual backgrounds. It is a universal concern, affecting people of all ages, ethnicities, and walks of life. By uniting Sigma Gamma Rho ‘s dedication to community empowerment with the expertise of USA Swimming, we are not only arming our community members with essential water safety knowledge but empowering them to take control of their own abilities and navigate the water with confidence. This empowerment extends beyond the water’s edge, influencing individuals’ perceptions of their abilities and their potential to affect change within their own lives and communities.

Inclusivity lies at the heart of this collaboration. Historically, swimming has struggled with issues of accessibility and representation. Many individuals from marginalized backgrounds have faced barriers to entry due to economic, cultural, or social factors. By joining forces with USA Swimming, SGRho is making a resounding statement: swimming is for everyone. This partnership sends a clear message that all community members, regardless of their race, ethnicity, or socio-economic status, deserve the opportunity to participate and excel in the sport. This message is not only powerful on its own but also carries the potential to reshape societal attitudes and dismantle stereotypes that have perpetuated exclusion.

Representation, in turn, plays a pivotal role in achieving this inclusivity. When individuals from diverse backgrounds see people who look like them succeeding in a particular field, it engenders a sense of belonging and ignites the belief that they too can achieve similar heights. The partnership between SGRho and USA Swimming showcases role models who defy the norm, shattering preconceived notions of who can be a swimmer. As community members witness these role models thriving in the aquatic realm, they are inspired to challenge their own boundaries, embrace their identities, and recognize their rightful place within the swimming community.

Beyond personal empowerment, this collaboration has the potential to transform collective attitudes. Empowering them to take control of their own abilities and navigate the waters with confidence. This not only affects attitudes within the swimming community but radiates outward, influencing broader perceptions of diversity and inclusion in society.

In essence, attending events organized as part of this partnership is not just about acquiring skills — it’s about participating in a movement. By engaging with the educational opportunities offered, community members are actively contributing to the creation of an inclusive space where all are welcome and celebrated. They are becoming part of a larger narrative that promotes representation, challenges exclusivity, and paves the way for a future where swimming truly belongs to everyone.

The collaboration between SGRho and USA Swimming transcends its immediate goal of water safety education. It is a testament to our shared belief in inclusivity and representation, addressing historical disparities and working to create a level playing field. This partnership has the power to reshape perceptions, foster unity, and empower individuals to break through limitations. By attending events and engaging with this initiative, we collectively contribute to a brighter, more inclusive future, one where swimming is a space for all to thrive and make waves!

Dajza Demmings is a dedicated member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Epsilon Kappa Sigma Chapter (Dayton Alumnae) and a passionate advocate for all initiatives that champion the well-being of children and families in underserved communities.

HOW TO ATTEND:

Event: SGRho Swim Clinic with USA Swimming

SGRho Swim Clinic with USA Swimming Date: 8 AM to 1 PM , Sept. 16, 2023

8 AM to 1 PM Sept. 16, 2023 Location : Central State University, 1800 Brush Row Rd

: Central State University, 1800 Brush Row Rd Cost: Free

Hosted by : Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. in collaboration with USA Swimming

: Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. in collaboration with USA Swimming Sign up: Register online at https://tinyurl.com/swim1922eks

Register online at https://tinyurl.com/swim1922eks Learn more by contacting Swim1922@SGRhoDayton.com

During the swim clinic, participants will have the opportunity to:

Receive expert guidance from certified swimming instructors.

Learn essential water safety techniques and practices.

Develop swimming skills in a supportive and encouraging environment.

Raise awareness about the importance of drowning prevention.

If you are unable to attend but still want to support, you can donate to Swim 1922 by: CashApp at: $GemCityPoodles; Or, by sending a check payable to: Epsilon Kappa Sigma Chapter Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority PO Box 60303 Dayton, Ohio 45406