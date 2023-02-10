VOICES: Take what can be imagined into living, thriving communal structures

This is not the first time larger local organizations have gathered with the intent to deconstruct systemically oppressive systems. C.J McLin led a Civil Rights commission in the wake of the Dayton Uprising in 1966, with promises from local power brokers for institutional changes. Those changes have failed to materialize nearly 60 years later.

The Imagine Symposium does not project or traffic in offering a singular solution or warehousing the antidote for Dayton’s ills (and by proxy, the antidote to American issues). It does promote being part of a larger mosaic, part of a growing community of residents, activists, scholars and leaders to take what can be imagined into living, thriving communal structures harnessed securely to the best parts of the larger Dayton community.

This is a call to action for all Daytonians to be acknowledged, seen, and heard in the spaces that are our own. For Daytonians, it opens and gives access to places both structurally and metaphorically that have traditionally been off-limits or out of reach to the majority.

The Imaging Community Symposium is only the first step in a larger more encompassing exercise to bring about the beloved community Martin Luther King Jr. spoke of and living up to the lofty American ideal that El Hajj Malik Shabazz reminded our country it proclaimed to strive for.

HOW TO GO:

The Imagining Community Symposium is a free event open to the public at multiple sites in and near downtown Dayton Feb. 16-18. Advance registration is now open through the University of Dayton’s website. For more information, email imaginingcommunity@udayton.edu.

Faheem Curtis-Khidr is an internationally renowned academic and historian, being tenured at Sinclair Community College. Faheem’s background includes European History, African American History, Black Studies, and local research history.