VOICES: The Greene County Veterans Hall of Fame and what we must not forget

Yes, the ceremony was magnificent in every sense of the word, thanks to the undying efforts of Tim Espitch, Executive Director of Greene County Veterans Services, Deborah Crawford of Greene County Veterans Services, and Tim Spradlin, VFW Commissioner for Greene County Veterans Services, in addition to many others who made this extraordinary event possible. As a member of the inaugural class, I will remain eternally grateful for being selected as an honoree. What I have accomplished recedes far into the background next to the elite of my home county for the last 35 years. I am humbled to stand among them. Thanks are insufficient for this unsurpassed honor.

For those who are inclined, please take a moment to read the biographies of the Greene County Veterans Hall of Fame honorees on the greenecountyohio.gov website and to pay homage to those who have given their lives for noble deeds far beyond what most will ever offer up to the banquet table of military service, standing for something far greater than themselves. Thank you for allowing me to walk among these heroes and for the blessing of still having the feet to do it.