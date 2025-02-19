VOICES: The human cost of USAID’s collapse

His first assignment took him to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he worked with children and communities devastated by war. He helped train teachers, print learning materials, and rebuild schools so children could learn to read, write, and count — a foundation for stability in war zones. He stayed through two Ebola outbreaks and COVID-19, choosing to remain in the field. Every time he addressed a community, he made it clear: “This support is provided by the American people.”

Later, he was assigned to Burma (Myanmar), where a military coup crushed democracy. Thousands of activists were imprisoned or killed, and millions of children were refused eduction. Along the Thai-Myanmar border, my son helped organizations provide the only education available to these children, because education is the currency of democracy.

His work ensured USAID resources reached the most vulnerable. He designed programs that funded teacher stipends and schoolbooks, ensuring American taxpayer dollars directly benefited those in need. Even after USAID-supported schools were bombed, killing teachers and students, the agency did not walk away. It stood with ethnic minorities fighting for their future.

Now, USAID — the agency my son dedicated his life to — is being dismantled by political forces fueled by misinformation and lies. Founded by John F. Kennedy, USAID has served under every Republican and Democratic administration for over 60 years. It is one of the most cost-effective agencies in the federal government, accounting for less than 1% of the national budget, yet it has saved millions of lives and strengthened America’s global leadership.

He was commissioned by the U.S. Senate and was preparing for his next assignment in West Africa. Now, everything is uncertain. He, along with thousands of career civil servants, contractors, and Foreign Service Officers, waits to see if they will be placed on administrative leave or fired outright. Many have no homes, no vehicles, no backup plans. Some will lose their healthcare and pensions despite years of service.

Beyond its global impact, USAID directly supports American jobs. My son was proud that USAID purchased wheat, corn, and soybeans from Ohio and across America to combat famine worldwide. Not only providing food to millions worldwide but also creating economic opportunities for American farmers. USAID’s agricultural programs work hand-in-hand with Ohio farmers to distribute American-grown food to regions in crisis. The collapse of USAID doesn’t just hurt people overseas — it damages the American economy.

Now millions of children in Burma, the DRC, and other conflict zones will lose access to healthcare, education, and critical support. Those who relied on vaccines, clean water, medical care, and food assistance — all provided by the generosity of the American people — will suffer the most.

USAID’s mission was never about charity. It was about development, stability, and American leadership. A stable world keeps America safe. But when America steps back, China and other adversaries step in. China is already expanding its influence across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, not to help, but to control resources and nations.

My son and his colleagues are patriots who have served under both Republican and Democratic administrations with professionalism and dedication. They do not work for a party — they work for the American people. Their mission is to make the world a little more like us- safer, more stable, more democratic, and more prosperous.

What happens to my son next? I don’t know. But I do know this: We are and must be better than this. We owe it to those who serve our country — whether in the military or civil service — to treat them with respect and dignity.

I urge our community, our state leaders, and our elected officials to stand up for those serving their country — not just with words, but with action.

Jerry Smedley is a Springfield native and proud father of a USAID worker.