VOICES: The night Olivia Newton-John transformed the Victoria Theatre into Xanadu

Olivia Newton-John was born in England and had moved to Australia as a young girl. She started performing at a young age and had many hit songs that topped the charts. Over the years, Olivia Newton-John was given many awards and honors, including four Grammys. They will always be her lasting legacy. But my best memory of her was when she performed a concert at the Victoria Theatre on September 13, 2001.

As a part of her 30 Music Years Concert Tour, she had just performed on Sept. 10 at the Jackie Gleason Theatre in Miami, Florida. The next day suicide hijackers crashed four airliners into the Twin Towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, and a field in Pennsylvania, a national disaster that took the lives of almost 3,000 people. In Dayton, I remember hearing fighter jets screaming skyward out of Wright-Patterson AFB as they patrolled the skies. All other planes were grounded by the FAA. No planes were permitted to fly anywhere in the United States. It was a very ominous time for everyone.