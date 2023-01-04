VOICES: The post office can deliver the mail. Why can’t it protect it?

Sadly, that motto has been shattered by a barrage of thefts from the blue post office pick-up boxes around our community. Time and time again we have read that someone has used a key to open the box and taken all of the envelopes, sifting through them to find checks and money, and then discarding the rest. Worse yet, that problem has been aggravated because we now know that the same key will open up all of the blue boxes in the area, thereby incredibly expanding the opportunities for continuing theft. It’s almost like having one key that would open up all of the branch banks in the community and hoping that there will be no thefts.

I can tell you that twice I have been a victim of checks taken during those thefts. In both cases, the name of the payee was changed, and the check was processed through a mobile deposit. In one instance the amount was not changed and it appeared on my bank statement very normal, unless or until I actually pulled up the image of the check. In the other instance, they white-washed my check and inserted a new payee and a new large amount. Thankfully, that amount did trigger my alarm bell and I was able to thwart it. Those are just two examples of what so many people in our community have experienced.