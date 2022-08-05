VOICES: The threat of nuclear war is still very much with us

I agree with NATO countries’ support of Ukraine in its valiant attempt to counter the madness of Russia’s Vladimir Putin and preserve its national sovereignty. Not since the Cold War have relations between the two superpowers been so strained because of this murderous invasion. An underlying factor in this conflict is the pervasive threat of nuclear war. Three life experiences have shaped the way I view this subject.

The first was the Cuban Missile Crisis in October of 1962. I was a sixth grader at St. Albert Grade School in Kettering. This moment in history brought the United States and Russia close to nuclear war, and even the youth of America could feel the tension. We underwent “duck and cover” drills that were intended to protect children from nuclear radiation by hiding under their desks. Sister Virginia Anne scared us into submission by emphasizing our proximity to Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Thankfully, President Kennedy and the U.S. government maintained direct and also “backchannel” communication with the Kremlin and disaster was averted when the USSR withdrew its nuclear weapons as long as we agreed not to invade or attack Cuba.