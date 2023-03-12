VOICES: The work of housing justice is ongoing in Dayton and the nation

One of the closing panels of the symposium included Shenise Turner-Sloss, Debra Lavey, Addison Caruso, Tara Campbell, Joel Pruce, and Shelley Inglis who shared their ideas and vision for a Housing Bill of Rights. They reminded the participants that the work of housing justice is ongoing in Dayton and the nation.

The Biden Administration recently announced the Blueprint for a Renter’s Bill of Rights in January. The City of Dayton recently passed source of income legislation preventing landlords from discriminating against tenants who may have government-provided housing vouchers for rent assistance. Across the United States, cities are passing the civil right to counsel in eviction court, giving tenants the right to counsel. Cleveland and Toledo have passed such legislation in Ohio.

The Eviction exhibit, based on Matthew’s Desmond book, Evicted, will be at the Dayton Metro Library’s main campus until April 23. The exhibit will close with a Sinclair Community College theatrical production based on lived experiences of community members facing housing insecurity collected through a Facing Project sponsored through a Mellon/American Council of Learning Societies Community College Fellowship received by Kathy Rowell, Sinclair Community College. For more information about the exhibit and closing event, see the Dayton Metro Library website.

For more information about this symposium or how you can become involved in future symposiums contact Dr. Nancy McHugh, Executive Director of the Fitz Center, University of Dayton.

Kathy Rowell is the Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning and Professor of Sociology at Sinclair Community College.