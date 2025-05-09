VOICES: There is someone waiting to hear your story

If you are struggling with the depression, the anxiety, the constant worry that is in your head, in your every day, you should absolutely be aware that help is everywhere. There are many valuable resources all around you here in Dayton. Reach out. Tell someone what you’re feeling, what you’re living with. There is no judgement in the acknowledgement of a personal crisis, only a strong desire in others to help you out of a hole that comes along in life when it is least expected. There are so many agencies that have the right tools and the profound heart to dig you out of that hole. Call them now — don’t wait for what you think might be the right moment.

The Trevor Project offers trained counselors who understand the challenges LGBTQ+ young people face and are available for support 24/7. You can call them at any time at 1-866-488-7386 or text ‘START’ to 678-678.

Miami Valley Warmline at 937-528-7777 provides free and confidential mental and behavioral health peer-support services to community members. The Warmline is available Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please note that the Warmline is not a mental health or substance use crisis hotline.

The national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is also a valuable resource. Unfortunately, according to a leaked budget proposal reviewed by NPR, federal funding for specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth on the 988 Lifeline may potentially be cut.

There is someone waiting to hear your story, and who can lead you to a better light.

On May 17, we will be celebrating Pride Rocks with the fantastic people hosting, our friends at NCCJ. This will be at the Levitt Pavilion from 11:00am to 4:00pm.

Doug and I will be in attendance at the event honoring Michael Knote as the 2025 Brandon Sawyers Community Champion. Last year, Doug and I created this award in partnership with NCCJ. This is in deep appreciation of sharing our lives with a young man, Brandon Sawyers, who died by suicide two years ago.

Brandon was sunshine and love and hilarity and joy in his every day, not sharing his inner turmoil. I dearly wish he had. The world isn’t the same without him, and I think he would have chosen a completely different path if he had reached out to someone like Michael Knote. Every year, Doug and I, in partnership with NCCJ, will choose the Brandon Sawyers Community Champion. This person will always be a mental health resource that offers guidance, support and kindness for those in need of just that. Michael Knote, the Executive Director of Have a Gay Day is a most worthy recipient, and a most wonderful man.

Please come join us for a sense of community, a day of togetherness. It is a wonderful event, and we would love to have you.

You will feel a great bond with your fellow Daytonians, and perhaps, just the support you need.

Beth Mann is president of the board for the Dayton-based group For Love of Children.