VOICES: This word is not for me to use

So, why did I say it in the first place?

Maybe it was my need to break the barrier and show that there are no barriers in our language… but that would be incorrect. Racial inequalities have floated in our language since the 1600s in America. Words and phrases such as uppity, master bedroom, sold down the river all have origins directly related to white dominance over Black culture.

Maybe I wanted to show that I was genuine by sharing a cultural experience… but there is nothing genuine about holding down one ethnic group for the benefit of another. The white “master race” is probably one of the most disingenuous concepts since the beginning of humanity. I can’t change that by imitating a rap song. I can do better.

This word is not for me to use.

Jonathan Platt is an adjunct instructor at Central State University and Executive Director of Story Chain.