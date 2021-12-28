VOICES: Time to end the complacency and denial on gun violence

We are not helpless in the face of these tragedies. Mandating safe storage of guns is a commonsense step. Much is being made of the arrests facing the parents of the Oxford shooter. While these criminal charges may well be appropriate, it is the horrific equivalent of locking the barn door with the horse long gone. Mandatory safe gun storage will not only prevent some school shootings but can reduce the killing and wounding of over 1,000 Americans, mostly children, each year in so-called gun “accidents.” There is also strong evidence safe-storage laws reduce gun suicides.

After Sandy Hook, President Obama worried that mass shootings were becoming accepted by Americans as the “new normal.” His concern was well-placed, but I believe attitudes are changing.

Americans are sick of gun violence. They are also sick of the excuse that nothing will work. The United States is a country of creative people without peer in technological proficiency and organizational expertise. The position that the country is helpless in the face of this violence is absurd. The crowd at a Dayton vigil for victims of the August 2019 gun attack spoke for America when they chanted “Do Something” at Ohio’s government leaders. The “Do Something” cry was a citizen demand for the end to complacency and denial on gun violence. It is time for America’s government officials, educators, law enforcement, clergy, mental health professionals, business leaders and others to sit down and address this problem.

It is not insolvable. Let’s get to work.

Howard Rahtz is a retired Cincinnati Police Captain and author of Shots Fired: Gun Violence in the United States (Rienner Publishing, 2020).

