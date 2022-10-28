VOICES: To save democracy, teach students cooperation, bipartisanship, respect

Representative Hobson came into our classrooms at Beavercreek High School on numerous occasions in the late 90′s and early 2000′s in order to share his experiences and viewpoints as our representative in Congress. I, as well as my fellow government teachers, never for a brief moment entertained the thought that our democracy was in peril. Sure, there were bumps in the roads and some acrimony in the years I taught from the Ford through the Obama administrations. None of us had pollyannaish viewpoints of life in those presidential years, but none of us could have imagined the state of political affairs which exists today.

Running through a litany of the documented half-truths and outright lies of the past six years serves no purpose. What does serve a purpose is to look at the words and phrases promoted in Hobson’s and Bridgeland’s editorial: shared facts, respect, reaching across the aisle, honesty, decency, trust, compassion, rule of law, and peaceful transfer of power. Within today’s bitter political atmosphere, these two Republicans would probably be labeled RINO’s (Republicans in Name Only) by the more extremist wing of the party.