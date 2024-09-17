VOICES: Today is National Voter Registration Day — are you registered?

Historically, many men and women have fought for the right to vote. Women were finally granted the right to vote when the 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. The right of Blacks to vote followed a rough road, culminating in the passage of the Voting Rights Act on Aug. 4, 1965. Today’s voters stand on the shoulders of all who have struggled to cast their ballots.

In Ohio, you must be registered by Oct. 7 in order to vote on Nov. 5. Registration can now be done online at ohiosos.gov if you have all your identification. If you have moved or changed your name, check the website to verify your registration. If you haven’t voted for a while, you may need to re-register.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Ohioans are very fortunate to have multiple options for casting their ballots. In addition to voting in person on Election Day, Early Voting hours have expanded in recent years. Early Voting – also in person – at your county Board of Elections begins Oct. 8. If you prefer, you can also choose to vote absentee for any reason. You must request your ballot by Oct. 29 and you can mail it back or have a relative drop it off for you.

Don’t forget, you also need a valid photo ID to vote in Ohio. If you are 17 or older, you can get a free state ID at your local Department of Motor Vehicles if you do not have a valid driver’s license and can provide proof of your full legal name, date of birth, legal presence in the US, your Social Security number and your Ohio street address.

As important as the 2024 election is, it is not your only opportunity to vote. Ohio has at least one election every year. Educate yourself on election cycles for state and local offices and make it a habit to vote in every election.

Your vote is your voice. It is critical that your voice is heard.

The Ohio Urban Community Action Network (OUCAN) empowers Ohio’s urban Community Action Agencies through education, networking, and advocating for policies that alleviate poverty and promote self-sufficiency. Yvonne Cherell is OUCAN’s first CEO.