VOICES: UN General Assembly needs to take bold action to end unlawful invasion

But in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the UN Security Council is incapable of acting similarly, due to Russia’s veto of any such action. However, UN Resolution 377, enacted in November of 1950, authorizes the UN General Assembly to act in place of the Security Council to end such a conflict when Security Council action is blocked by a veto. The UN General Assembly has only voted on two censure resolutions with no demand for a cease fire, and no consequences if not honored. So these resolutions have had no impact on Russia’s actions in Ukraine. And the destruction of the civilian infrastructure, the human atrocities and war crimes, have continued for more than eight months.

The continuing conflict is becoming increasingly dangerous to the citizens of Ukraine and to the world. Russia’s consistent missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure, to deny civilians far from military targets the basic elements of life such as electricity, heat and water, are on-going war crimes. Human atrocities continue to be discovered as Ukraine reclaims Russian occupied territories. Ukraine is not going to surrender to Russia and give up its sovereignty. Putin is unlikely to politically survive a battlefield loss to Ukraine. Putin needs an off-ramp that he can position to his citizens as having achieved the initial purposes for sending troops to Ukraine or this illegal conflict will not only continue, it may lead to dangerous escalations.