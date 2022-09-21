VOICES: Understanding the ‘Sound of Our Genuine’ in healthcare

Howard Thurman, a preeminent African American theologian, penned the phrase “Sound of the Genuine” to denote the intricate essence of humankind. I’m an avid researcher now, but throughout my professional career, I have often wondered about the meaning-making of my leadership and life. Early on I identified with my career role in healthcare, thinking that the right position would automatically garner the respect of a leader. I obtained several degrees with this notion in mind, with the goal of utilizing what I had learned. As I matured in my leadership journey, however, I learned that my identity as a person has influenced my leadership much more than what any leadership program ever had. I have worked in many organizations that stressed “leave yourself at the door,” with the goals of the organization superseding those of personal interests.

While researching primary care physicians who work in urban community health centers in the Dayton and Cincinnati area, I heard the Sound of the Genuine in most of the physicians that I interviewed. When all is stripped away, these individuals thrive in a working environment that they choose to be in. They hear the genuine within themselves to offer their humanity, a contribution to the thread of common good regardless of pay or status. I believe that hearing the Sound of the Genuine helps them to navigate tough mental or psychological friction. A couple of local physicians, referring to patients within their respective practices whose racial identities they did not share, said the phrase “these are my people”, speaking to the deep connection they held with their patients, regardless of race.