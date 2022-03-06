VOICES: Use media to highlight transgender role models

These politicians spewing hate in the news are not aligned with the true values of Ohioans. As a transgender person born and raised in Ohio, I have experienced so much better. I’ve experienced love from my parents, acceptance from my former educators, politicians willing to listen to the real problems and seek solutions, and communities that will not stand for blatant bigotry toward our children. We can do better.

We can promote positive stories of transgender people and those who support them. Let’s use media to highlight transgender role models like Dion Manley, the first openly transgender man elected to public office in Ohio, or Amy Schnieder, the recent 40-game winner of Jeopardy. It’s time to shift the narrative of transgender people in media representation. We can show transgender young people we support them by speaking out against these political attacks. We can demand that transgender young people and their health care stop being used as bargaining chips.

We can propose and promote policies that support the health and well-being of all kids. Let’s create a dialogue that will inspire and uplift transgender young people, not tear them down.

Keygan Miller (they/them) is the public training manager for The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people.