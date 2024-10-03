VOICES: Using the power of our vote to build a healthier democracy

The truth is, healthcare in Ohio isn’t working for a lot of people, especially for Black women. The costs are outrageous, and too often, doctors dismiss our concerns. We’ve faced the terrifying reality of what it means when women’s reproductive rights are restricted and seen the very real consequences that leave women vulnerable to serious health risks. We’ve had doctors outright dismiss our concerns, so we started going to appointments together and even fired a doctor who wasn’t being proactive. This is our reality — and the reality for many Black women in Ohio.

It’s why we believe healthcare needs to be top priority for Ohio’s elected officials. And if they won’t do something about it, then we will. By utilizing our right to vote we’re ensuring that the leaders we elect understand that healthcare is a right, not a privilege.

But this fight goes beyond healthcare. It’s about our democracy. We know that when we vote, we’re not just choosing our representatives; we’re shaping the future of our state. We want a fairer, more just Ohio where every person, regardless of their background, has a voice and can access the care they need to live healthy lives.

The Black Women’s Healthcare Initiative is reimagining what a fair and just healthcare system looks like for Black women in Ohio. We’re advocating for regulations on healthcare companies that too often try to dictate what we can and cannot do with our own bodies. There needs to be legislation that holds healthcare providers accountable, especially for retirees like us who have faced outrageous premiums and dismissive doctors.

We’re also deeply concerned about women’s reproductive rights. While we felt a sense of relief when Ohio passed Issue 1 to protect abortion rights, there’s still more work to do. We need leaders who understand that women should have the right to make decisions about their own bodies without fear or interference from the government.

We’re calling on Ohio’s elected officials, and those running for office, to prioritize healthcare reform. Without good health, what do we have? We need better oversight of providers, legislation that addresses skyrocketing costs, and a system that rebuilds trust between doctors and patients.

This isn’t just about us — it’s about our nieces, our grandchildren, and generations to come. If we don’t fight now, they’ll face the same broken system we’ve had to endure. And that’s not acceptable.

We may be in our 60s, but we’re not done fighting. We’ll keep raising our voices, showing up at the polls, and demanding change because that’s what Ohioans deserve—a place where every person can live a healthy, dignified life regardless of the color of our skin. Voting together in this election, we can make that vision a reality.

Rhonda and Sandra Mundy are faith leaders with the AMOS Project. Both are serving in local ministries that help improve the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of Daytonians.