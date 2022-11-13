VOICES: Vaccinating children is one of the most important ways to keep them safe

Immunization is the most important way to keep people safe from vaccine preventable diseases like polio. Unfortunately, the rates of routine childhood vaccinations have been declining in the United States. Since measles and polio occur naturally in other parts of the world, unvaccinated Americans are still at risk of infection and severe disease. In July of this year, a person in New York contracted paralytic polio from a traveler. Even closer to home, an outbreak of measles is occurring now in a childcare facility in Columbus, Ohio among children who are not vaccinated and have not been traveling. Measles is very contagious and spreads to about 9 out of 10 unvaccinated children who are exposed, even before children have symptoms. One in five children with measles will need to be hospitalized. If Americans don’t get available, recommended vaccinations, diseases like polio, measles, and whooping cough will once again become more common, putting children at risk of serious complications from diseases that can be prevented by available vaccines.

With the rapid development and pollicization of COVID-19 vaccines, parents became more concerned about vaccine safety and effectiveness. Vaccine hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccines spilled over and caused more vaccine hesitancy about routine childhood vaccines. Unfortunately, large amounts of complex, conflicting, and sometimes dubious information about vaccines can be found online. Misinformation and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines spread widely on social media, adding to uncertainty about the best way to make safe vaccination decisions for family members.