VOICES: Volunteer language program created unforgettable memories in Spain

As a public school teacher, I search for unique educational opportunities when school lets out. This summer, I participated in a program that combined travel, tourism and meeting a group of individuals motivated to learn.

From July 31 to Aug. 6, I was a Pueblo Inglés volunteer at the San Miguel del Valle Ambles, 168 miles northwest of Spain’s capital, Madrid. I was able to see parts of Spain far from the well-trod tourist path and meet inspiring teachers and volunteers. I paid for my flights to and from Spain, but once on the ground, all expenses are covered by the program. Fifteen English-speaking volunteers from the U.S., Scotland, England, Australia, and Montenegro spent the week engaged in conversation with 15 people who teach English in Spain. Together we learned about cultures, cuisines and careers while immersed in the English language.

Since 2001, Pueblo Inglés has been providing intensive English programs in Spain. The programs are based on putting English speakers, the “Anglos”, with English learners in one-to-one conversations, small group discussions, theater improvs and a variety of other activities that require speaking. The programs take place throughout Spain in remote village locations.

“This is like taking people who need more practice speaking English and throwing them in the ring with English speakers,” said Brian Bolles, Pueblo Inglés program director.

In addition to conversations, the Spanish teachers had intensive workshops in English grammar and pronunciation. Soraya Rodriguez, a Pueblo Inglés instructor since 2019, sees strength and growth in these teachers over the span of this intensive program. “Teachers get individualized help during the workshops and then put into practice what they’ve learned,” she says.

A wide variety of flavors of the English language could be heard from the group of Anglos. Despite the different countries, ages and professions, all volunteers bring a passion for learning and connecting with others. Gail Evans, 69, is a retired educator from New York. She sees the opportunity to participate in Pueblo Inglés as an “incredible gift” and loves opportunities to travel and meet people. Ali and Phil Cantor, a couple from Essex, England appreciated the design of the program. Even at meals, Phil noted, the teachers must sit next to volunteers. “No one can cop out,” Phil remarked.

Even on our field trips to Ávila‎, the “English-only” rule was in play for the teachers. As a group, we toured the ancient city of Ávila and learned its history from our English-speaking tour guide. For the non-Spanish-speaking volunteers, however, the roles were reversed. We were the ones faced with communication struggles. It was good for the teachers to hear the volunteers like me muddle their way through Spanish as we bought food and souvenirs. The need to practice speaking a language was definitely apparent.

Volunteers shared their passions as well as conversations with the teachers. LaVaughn Bye, a retired psychologist and avid quilter from South Dakota, shared the cultural background on quilting in the U.S. and asked all participants to help her prepare for piecing her quilt. At age 86, LaVaughn participated in two different Pueblo Inglés programs this summer and plans to keep volunteering. When I met her, she had participated in a total of five different Pueblo Inglés programs. LaVaughn had read about Pueblo Inglés in a local newspaper in South Dakota sixteen years ago. She applied and through the online volunteer forum, she met a British woman who was also passionate about quilting. Since then, they have become friends, visit each other and ...quilt.

For me, this was an amazing and affordable vacation that allowed me to meaningfully interact with people of other cultures. The conversations, night walks under the star-laden sky and dinner talks gave us the opportunity to truly get to know one another. I look forward to participating in future Pueblo Inglés programs as a volunteer.

