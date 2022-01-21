VOICES: We must not give up the fight to protect everyone’s right to vote

Be sure to let your Senators know the issue, your name, mailing address and ZIP Code to ensure that they know that you are one of their constituents. For those that reside in the State of Ohio, contact Senator Sherrod Brown at 202.224.2315 and Senator Rob Portman at 202.224.3353. You may also Google “contact your U.S. Senators” or download apps such as the 5 Calls App for easier access to your U.S. Congressional representatives.

Although we may not currently be affected locally by the types of new legislation across the country that places barriers to voting, we know that when states make it harder to vote for any group of people, unintended effects are that it causes other groups of people to be harmed. If you reduce the availability of ballot boxes or mail in ballots, it may have a negative effect on disabled veterans and the elderly. When you place barriers on college students, it damages those young people’s belief in our country’s heritage. And it emboldens other countries in the world who abhor our democratic principles. The late John Lewis said, “The right to vote is precious, almost sacred. It is the most powerful nonviolent tool or instrument in a democratic society. We must use it.”