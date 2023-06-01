VOICES: We must address the root causes of the housing crisis

Some of these important policy changes are relatively simple. When I worked in the Montgomery County Auditor’s office, I often heard from residents who lived next to a poorly maintained house, but couldn’t figure out who the owner was in order to contact them. I’d also talk to potential home buyers who were interested in a property, but couldn’t figure out who the owner actually was. The common thread here is what we call “shadow owners” - often predatory, out of town investors who bought up properties in bulk and then concealed their identity behind LLC’s or P.O. Boxes.

To tackle this issue, last General Assembly I worked with Rep. Andrea White to introduce the bipartisan Neighborhood Protection Act, which would take the simple, but important, step of allowing county auditors to create vacant property registries in their communities and requiring that the owners provide real, up to date contact information. This would allow our local leaders and residents to better deal with these properties and hold these “shadow owners” accountable. This is a vital step in addressing our housing crisis by helping to make more housing available and lower costs in communities across Ohio by making these homes available for purchase, rent, rehabilitation, or demolition.

The fact is, in big cities, suburbs, and small towns, we do not have enough housing that working people can afford. And unfortunately, we have seen actions from my colleagues in the Statehouse that have only worsened that situation. But if we are committed to creating new jobs and businesses, growing our population, and ensuring that every community can thrive, then we must take serious steps to deal with this crisis at every level of government - which includes common sense policies like long overdue demolitions and vacant property registries. I hope you will join me in demanding that our leaders step up to this challenge.

Rep. Willis Blackshear Jr., was first elected to the State House in 2020 and represents portions of Dayton, Huber Heights, and Riverside.