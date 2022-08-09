VOICES: We must all play our part to end Alzheimer’s

To support Alzheimer’s research, consider joining one of the hundreds of clinical trials that search for answers in the area of early detection and treatment of dementia. Clinical trials recruit participants with and without the disease and urgently need participation from diverse populations. Studies are available in person as well as online.

The Alzheimer’s Association is leading two major clinical trials with a strong focus on diverse participation. The New IDEAS Study, which is investigating the impact of a brain amyloid PET scan on clinical care outcomes, is recruiting 2,000 Latinos and 2,000 African Americans out of the projected 7,000 total participants. Also, the U.S. Study to Protect Brain Health Through Lifestyle Intervention to Reduce Risk (U.S.POINTER) study is a two-year clinical trial studying the effects of multi-component lifestyle interventions on the risk of cognitive decline in diverse populations in the United States.

Individuals interested in finding out more about clinical trials should go to the Alzheimer’s Association’s TrialMatch®, which is a free matching tool for research studies and treatment trials for Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

Ohio is witnessing many exciting developments in the care of those living with Alzheimer’s, including the first comprehensive statewide Alzheimer’s disease care plan from the Ohio Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia Task Force chaired by Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel J. McElroy. The Alzheimer’s Association is also spearheading work with health systems across the state to promote Ohio’s brain health and early diagnosis of dementia.

I encourage you to add your voice to the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Be an advocate. Reach out for help and support. Be a volunteer. Support research and participate in clinical trials. Register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

We must all play our part to end this disease.

Mike Emoff is the Chief Vision Officer of Boost Engagement, Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter challenge gift donor, former chapter board president, and Walk to End Alzheimer’s participant.