VOICES: We need more flights in Dayton — our business depends on it

Rajan shared multiple reasons for the major reductions we’ve seen in flight availability since the pandemic. American Airlines alone is offering 10 fewer flights per day from Dayton, a trend that is shared among the remaining airlines serving our airport. As he explained, and quite frankly all of us who travel have experienced firsthand, “The skies are quieter around Dayton, but they don’t need to be.”

Like many large employers, CareSource experienced a dramatic shift in our workforce during the pandemic. Despite this, we are leaning into a phase of opportune growth that will be good for our business, our members and good for Dayton. With CareSource employees now located in 47 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, air access to our Dayton Headquarters is more important than ever. As Dayton’s largest downtown employer, direct, competitively priced flights for our customers, partners and remote employees are critical to our ability to grow and expand in Dayton. Quite simply, we need more flights in Dayton—our business depends on it.