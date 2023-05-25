VOICES: We need more flights in Dayton — our business depends on it

The sold-out Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce 2023 Annual Meeting earlier this month inspired our team at CareSource. We were particularly intrigued and inspired to hear from Thomas Rajan, Vice President, Global Sales, at American Airlines. Rajan spoke about the future of the airline industry in mid-sized cities like Dayton. We support American Airlines and our local friends at PSA Airlines in their work to solve issues like the pilot and air traffic controller shortages that are impacting the short- and long-term availability of flights at airports like Dayton.
Rajan shared multiple reasons for the major reductions we’ve seen in flight availability since the pandemic. American Airlines alone is offering 10 fewer flights per day from Dayton, a trend that is shared among the remaining airlines serving our airport. As he explained, and quite frankly all of us who travel have experienced firsthand, “The skies are quieter around Dayton, but they don’t need to be.”
Like many large employers, CareSource experienced a dramatic shift in our workforce during the pandemic. Despite this, we are leaning into a phase of opportune growth that will be good for our business, our members and good for Dayton. With CareSource employees now located in 47 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, air access to our Dayton Headquarters is more important than ever. As Dayton’s largest downtown employer, direct, competitively priced flights for our customers, partners and remote employees are critical to our ability to grow and expand in Dayton. Quite simply, we need more flights in Dayton—our business depends on it.
That is why CareSource is proud to join with JobsOhio, the Dayton Development Coalition, Montgomery County and the Dayton Chamber of Commerce to support the Dayton International Airport to help grow the Dayton business economy and attract more air service to Dayton. On Tuesday, these partners helped establish a new nonstop United Airlines flight to Denver, Colorado, which will be begin service in September 2023. The flight to Denver will be the furthest-flying direct flight from Dayton, unlocking access to United’s Denver hub, and more convenient flying options throughout the western United States for our team and for our region.
This was a good first step, but we need more announcements like we had on Tuesday.
The need extends beyond just the business community. Wright Paterson Air Force Base is more than just the region’s largest economic driver, it is also a key part of our national security. Wright-Patt is where we ensure that our military is equipped for the missions of today, while the technology and capabilities needed to counter the threats of tomorrow are designed and developed. Ensuring that Wright-Patt remains connected to our nation’s defense and industry infrastructure is critical.
At the chamber’s annual meeting, Rajan concluded his remarks by saying, “Voices of business leaders in the community need to get louder. You will help us restore vital air service to Dayton.” CareSource fully agrees.
Richard Topping is the CareSource Chief Legal Officer and President of CareSource Military and Veterans.
