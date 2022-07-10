VOICES: We need to better support mothers and fathers

It is important to understand what Dobbs decided. Before 1973, life issues were decided on a state-by-state basis. Most states had some sort of abortion regulation. The killing of the preborn child has long been considered an extremely grave matter. As President Clinton said, it should “safe, legal, and rare.”
That is not what it has become in our country and in our area. The killing of the preborn is now commonplace and 50 children die each week at our local abortion facility in Kettering. We also know in Ohio 40% of women who had an abortion in 2020 had at least one previous abortion. The Dobbs decision allowed Ohio and every other state to decide if and how abortion should be regulated within their borders. It did not end abortion. It said nothing about contraception or any other type of birth control. Ohioans can now decide for themselves the laws regarding abortion.
For 49 years, the pro-life community has worked within the system of government to elect pro-life officials and judges. We marched. We educated the community on the detrimental effects of abortion. We kept pushing for the decision to be voted on by us and our elected officials. The Dobbs decision returned the decision to the people.
As a society, we can do better for women than offer the empty promise of abortion. Dayton Right to Life was established in 1972 — before Roe v. Wade — for just this reason. Our goal is to improve these mothers’ situations, not just eliminate their children.
Many mothers will tell you that having their children inspired them to get off drugs, finish school/college, and work for a better life for them. Their children inspire them to better their situation. There are dozens of organizations in the Miami Valley that support moms and children. One such example is Dayton Right to Life, which offers baby/toddler supplies and college scholarships.
As a society, we need to better support mothers and fathers. Our colleges need to be more family-friendly. Our businesses need to support family leave, job sharing, and other parental benefits. Communities need to appreciate motherhood and parenthood and offer family-friendly activities and offer child-care at other events. Families are the foundation of our communities. Children need to be prioritized and valued. We are a better society without abortion.
Dayton Right to Life’s Storks Nest Baby Pantry serves 35-40 families a week. We provide diapers, formula, clothes, baby wash and other necessities for newborns and toddlers. We also offer community classes in family first aid and offer baby showers on a quarterly basis for new moms. Other community agencies offer parenting classes, prenatal care, mom-to-mom mentoring, and marriage/fatherhood programs.
Our community can also encourage adoptions, which have become very affordable and, in some cases, free. Lastly, there are times when a mom does become completely overwhelmed. In those circumstances, our communities need to publicize Ohio’s “Safe Haven” law. This law allows a parent to leave their baby (less than 30 days old) at a hospital or other designated safe place without fear of prosecution.
As a community, we must alleviate the hardships that make motherhood a situation to be avoided or feared. Dayton Right to Life, in its 50th year, will continue its support of mothers and families in the Miami Valley and protecting all life from the womb to the tomb.
Margie Christie is the Executive Director of Dayton Right to Life.
About the Author