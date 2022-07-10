VOICES: We need to better support mothers and fathers

As a society, we need to better support mothers and fathers. Our colleges need to be more family-friendly. Our businesses need to support family leave, job sharing, and other parental benefits. Communities need to appreciate motherhood and parenthood and offer family-friendly activities and offer child-care at other events. Families are the foundation of our communities. Children need to be prioritized and valued. We are a better society without abortion.

Dayton Right to Life’s Storks Nest Baby Pantry serves 35-40 families a week. We provide diapers, formula, clothes, baby wash and other necessities for newborns and toddlers. We also offer community classes in family first aid and offer baby showers on a quarterly basis for new moms. Other community agencies offer parenting classes, prenatal care, mom-to-mom mentoring, and marriage/fatherhood programs.

Our community can also encourage adoptions, which have become very affordable and, in some cases, free. Lastly, there are times when a mom does become completely overwhelmed. In those circumstances, our communities need to publicize Ohio’s “Safe Haven” law. This law allows a parent to leave their baby (less than 30 days old) at a hospital or other designated safe place without fear of prosecution.

As a community, we must alleviate the hardships that make motherhood a situation to be avoided or feared. Dayton Right to Life, in its 50th year, will continue its support of mothers and families in the Miami Valley and protecting all life from the womb to the tomb.

Margie Christie is the Executive Director of Dayton Right to Life.