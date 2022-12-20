VOICES: We owe it to Afghan refugees to let them make America their home

Now we have thousands of Afghan refugees making a new home in America, and we owe it to them to let them make America their permanent home. There is no return policy, here. Congress must make this right by passing the Afghan Adjustment Act, assisting these refugees just like we did for Vietnamese refugees after the Vietnam War.

One of “my” Afghan kids, a high school senior, is applying to Ohio colleges and was told that he would be considered an international student because of the Sept. 2023 date on his I-94. That’s when it hit me. In nine short months, everything that this family has worked so hard for could disappear if Congress doesn’t pass this bill. Thousands of Afghans are adjusting well to their new lives here, working, studying, learning, and paying taxes.

We cannot make these Afghan refugees return to their homeland in September of 2023, where they would lose much of the freedom they (especially the women and girls) enjoy here and be subjected to persecution — or worse.

Susan Marticello is the proud mother of two adult daughters, former military spouse of 24 years, has served the Miami Valley community in a variety of employed and volunteer roles for over 20 years, and is now “Mama Susan,” proud American sponsor to a large family of Afghan refugees.