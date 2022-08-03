VOICES: We remember Oregon District tragedy so history will not repeat

In the wake of this tragedy, I was inspired to take action and found the FUDGE (Flourishing Under Distress Giving Encouragement) Foundation, a 501c(3) non-profit in memory of my father with the mission to help others who have been impacted directly or indirectly by mass shootings and other forms of trauma. I travel to communities in the aftermath of mass shooting events to support individuals in their journey of grief and healing from trauma while helping to create the network of social services that will be needed after life returns to normal for others. For those who lose a loved one as a result of a mass shooting, life does not return to normal. It is a pain that we live with every day.

As the third anniversary of the Dayton mass shooting approaches, we must remember the importance of community support in building strength and resilience after trauma. The August 4 anniversary event, hosted by the FUDGE Foundation from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Oregon District, is an opportunity for survivors and the Miami Valley community to come together and celebrate the lives lost as well as to provide comfort to those whose lives were changed forever. This day of remembrance will include music, guest speakers, nine minutes of silence, and a dove release. There will also be resource guides to support those who are victims of trauma, such as mental health and support group information.