VOICES: Welcome Dayton a decade later

The war in Ukraine brings the world’s refugees into sharp focus as over one million people have begun to move from their home country in just seven days. Ukrainians are predominately traveling to Poland because proximity to a conflict or disaster overdetermines where refugees initially go and likely stay, but policy and ideology play the added role of determining how refugees are received and whether they are welcomed.

Intentionally engaging with the global movement of people is a local issue, a seizing of a moment when our local vision penetrates global realities. This phenomenon engenders local benefits: By accepting immigrants and supporting their ability to engage and contribute, Dayton maintains and renews its vitality. By welcoming immigrants in ways that honor their human capacity of agency and empathy, Dayton unleashes our community’s human potential and sustains our moral grounding as human beings.