VOICES: Welcome to the “inflation hangover”

“Lenin is said to have declared that the best way to destroy the Capitalist System was to debauch the currency. By a continuing process of inflation, governments can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens. By this method they not only confiscate, but they confiscate arbitrarily; and, while the process impoverishes many, it actually enriches some … Lenin was certainly right. There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency. The process engages all the hidden forces of economic law on the side of destruction, and does it in a manner which not one man in a million is able to diagnose.”

While most Americans may not be able to diagnose it, there is no doubt that everyone feels it. In a world screaming for equality, we are finally getting it, in that everyone who fills their tank with gas or who goes to the store to buy hamburgers for the Fourth of July is seeing their dollars buying less. Our politicians (both in the Trump and Biden administrations) added $7 trillion to our national debt over the last two years, and approximately $5 trillion of that was directly monetized by the Federal Reserve. This alone explains why we have the inflation we have today, as inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon, as Milton Friedman always and everywhere argued. There are, of course, other issues that are relevant, such as the question of whether President Biden’s last $1.9 trillion in spending was the gas on the fire, and how much do supply chain issues still contribute to higher prices. While Mr. Biden’s continuing cries of “Putin’s Price Hike” are clearly an obfuscation of price increases that began well before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the invasion is clearly making a bad situation worse.