VOICES: Wellness and winter blues

We don’t always have to be “chasing the blues away.” Battling emotions can make coping more difficult. Rather than consider these feelings our enemy, we could think about them as part of being fully human. We could sit with these emotions and let them speak to us about what it is we need.

Once we figure that out, we can meet our needs and let these feelings go. We have the ability to change our emotions and health for the better. Because we are physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and social beings, we have needs in each aspect of our lives. Most people tend to prioritize some needs and neglect others.