VOICES: What we are doing is absolutely not working

The other aspect is simply this: We need to start putting mental health and the red flag system to work in a more effective way. Every one of these people committing these acts had serious problems. Deep-rooted issues that had red flags and they were either ignored or glossed over for the most part. Mental health is killing this country. Stress, the pressure for young people to be accepted and loved, is higher than ever. Their world is not the world a lot of us older people grew up in. Giving them a pill to pop and telling them they will be OK is simply not the answer. We need more therapists and more counselors directly involved with kids throughout the formative years. We need red flag and social media checkers. Because once we’ve lost them, we might have lost them forever.

Some do not believe in religion and that’s OK. But pastors and youth ministers are an incredible source of a way to reach out to young people who are struggling. Here in Middletown, we have some remarkable people who would love to work with struggling youth, to really help them know that they are loved and let them know that they don’t need to commit heinous acts to gain acceptance.

I’m challenging the city and the schools to step up and do the right thing. The money is there to make needed changes now. At what cost do we keep sitting back waiting for something to happen here?

I clearly do not have all the answers — not even close, but I know that what we are doing is absolutely not working in any way shape or form.

Rodney Muterspaw is a current Middletown Council Council member and former police chief.