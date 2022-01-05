VOICES: What we have learned from the pandemic so far

As my good friend and local tennis legend Bob Helmers often says, “Either you win or you learn something.” It would be difficult to say that we, the human race, have won against the most relentless airborn pathogen in over a century — COVID 19 — but I hope we are improving our chances of ultimate victory. In the U.S. alone, we have had over 54 million cases (15.4% of our population) and over 820,000 deaths. And each death has deeply touched family members, friends, co-workers and health-care providers (the greatest heroes of the last two years).