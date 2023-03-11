VOICES: Where are the St. Francis’s, Wesley’s, and Schweitzer’s today?

John Wesley (1703-1791): In his sermon The General Deliverance, he declared, “Nothing is more sure than as the Lord is loving to every person, so is his mercy over all his works“. He tells us to imitate God with our own tender mercies. Wesley also clarifies that it was Adam with perfect faculties and no biases who was given dominion. This verse is very often appropriated out of context to excuse the treatment of animals. Wesley goes on to ask if animals will always remain in this deplorable condition, concluding they will not. He says, “Their groans are not dispersed in idle air but enter the ears of Him who made them. "

Albert Schweitzer (1875-1965): When still a small child he said he wondered why people never prayed for animals, so he composed the following prayer: “Dear God, protect and bless all living things; keep them from evil and let them sleep in peace.“ Eventually, he organized his life and philosophy around the principle of ‘Reverence for Life,’ saying, “Whenever I injure any kind of life, I must be certain that it is necessary.” Schweitzer asked, " How much effort will it take for us to get people to understand the words of Jesus, blessed are the merciful, and bring them to the realization that their responsibility includes all creatures?”

Sadly, most Christians, as well as the secular population, are more concerned with maintaining their pleasure, convenience, and tradition, than in expressing mercy, compassion, and selflessness when it comes to animals. Perhaps, somehow, acquaintance with these Christian luminaries may help encourage a more reflective, thoughtful, and compassionate approach.

Larry Brown is a retired teacher, songwriter, musician, and former candidate for State Representative. He has been a vegetarian/vegan since 1976.