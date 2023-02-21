VOICES: Teaching Black history as important as ever

I remember having these experiences and going to museums with my school as a kid, but with the recent pandemic, many students were not able to share in the joys of these experiences offline and in-person. Without these experiences, critical moments in understanding and celebrating a culture’s history could be lost. Something as seemingly small as never hearing the Black National Anthem, which was sung at the beginning of this year’s Super Bowl, or as big as peeking in the crawl space that was used to help slaves escape to freedom at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, can be moments of learning that students will one day share with their own families.

It is with these tiny seeds of knowledge that we help kids grow into excellent citizens who want to take care of their culture, community, and world. As Dr. Carter G Woodson said, “real education means to inspire people to live more abundantly, to learn to begin with life as they find it and make it better.”

Dexter Bailey is an instructor at Emerson Academy.