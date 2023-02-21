VOICES: Teaching Black history as important as ever

I’ve worn many hats throughout my life, and one of those hats is as an educator. Just weeks ago, speaking at a first-generation Black college graduation ceremony, students found it hard to remember the words of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black National Anthem. If you never heard the song growing up or learned about it at school, how could you know it existed? Many of these Black students had not been exposed to their own culture’s history.
One can take for granted how accessible culture can be when you go to a school where the teachers are diverse and have first-hand knowledge of those cultures.
Changing the narrative on culture in the classroom has been one of the many goals of mine and the teachers I work with. Staff at Emerson Academy have shared Black history facts each week with a quiz on Fridays. Teachers like Rose Jones coordinate trips for students to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.
On Feb. 17, we attended a performance from the Stivers School of the Arts Dancers led by Deshona Pepper-Robertson. It was an amazing opportunity to bring our students together to listen to the history of Black art and contemporary dance from the Dayton area.
I remember having these experiences and going to museums with my school as a kid, but with the recent pandemic, many students were not able to share in the joys of these experiences offline and in-person. Without these experiences, critical moments in understanding and celebrating a culture’s history could be lost. Something as seemingly small as never hearing the Black National Anthem, which was sung at the beginning of this year’s Super Bowl, or as big as peeking in the crawl space that was used to help slaves escape to freedom at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, can be moments of learning that students will one day share with their own families.
It is with these tiny seeds of knowledge that we help kids grow into excellent citizens who want to take care of their culture, community, and world. As Dr. Carter G Woodson said, “real education means to inspire people to live more abundantly, to learn to begin with life as they find it and make it better.”
Dexter Bailey is an instructor at Emerson Academy.
