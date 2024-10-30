VOICES: Why voting matters for Black women’s health and representation

But in today’s political environment, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, women are being denied the very care that saved my life decades ago. This reality illustrates just how intertwined our right to vote is with our healthcare. Our votes determine whether we have leaders in office who will fight for our lives, our health, and our futures.

Black women’s healthcare remains a pressing issue, and it is through our voting that we can create meaningful change.

Women of color are often treated as an afterthought, denied access to resources that could save our lives. The infant mortality rate among African American children is disproportionately high because we are not listened to in healthcare settings. We work harder, wait longer, and face a healthcare system that often fails us. I’ve experienced this firsthand, having been left with a $36,000 bill for nursing home care after my insurance stopped paying. I was unable to walk or care for myself, but they still tried to send me home.

This is why voting is critical. We need leaders who understand our struggles and will fight for us to receive equitable healthcare. It’s not just about healthcare for me; it’s about fighting for future generations — my grandchildren and the children in our community. We have to think about the legacy we’re leaving behind and ensure that they inherit a system that works for them. While presidential elections often capture the most attention, it’s participation in local elections that brings real, impactful change to our communities — especially when it comes to healthcare. Local officials hold the power to influence crucial issues directly affecting our daily lives.

Take last November’s ballot initiative, for example: Ohioans turned out in large numbers to pass Issue One, making it clear that we are in control of our own bodies

And paying close attention to local races and the candidates running is essential. For Black women, electing leaders who not only look like us, but reflect our values and experiences is a powerful step toward increasing representation and achieving the progress in Ohio we deserve.

Gerrymandering is another issue that deeply concerns me. Elected officials are carving up our communities, dividing our neighborhoods, and silencing our voices for their own political gain by drawing electoral maps that serve their political interests instead of our communities’ needs.

No matter what we look like or where we come from, we deserve a transparent process we can trust, where communities remain whole and where voters have an equal voice. When electoral maps are manipulated, it weakens our democracy by allowing politicians to choose their voters instead of voters choosing their representatives. Voting on fair maps is essential to ensuring that our communities are not cut out of the political process.

Voting is more than just a civic duty; it’s a lifeline to the policies that shape our lives and futures.

Go out and vote — not just for yourselves, but for your children, grandchildren, and everyone who depends on the decisions made by elected officials.

When our voices come together, they cannot be ignored. We must continue to fight for equal representation, access to healthcare, and a fair voting system that works for all of us.

Let’s make our voices heard in this election and every election to come.

Octavia Clay is a former teacher with Dayton Public Schools and a faith leader with The Amos Project.