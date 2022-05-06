VOICES: Wilberforce fearlessly embracing a vital, and sustainable future

Wilberforce University stands at the front of history in the making of a community of precious institutions we call HBCUs. At the height of her influence, Wilberforce was an institution of sterling reputation and noteworthy achievement and the most revered, respected and accomplished African Americans stood on her grounds to study, work and contribute to the uplift of their communities and this nation.

Wilberforce has a proud and illustrious history that is shared by few other institutions. None can legitimately claim a place in the history of higher education for African Americans comparable to Wilberforce University. In 1856, no other institution established for the education of African Americans bore university behind its name, only Wilberforce University did. Our beginning was audacious and demonstrated the willingness of our founders to determine their fate and future in a nation that disregarded them. They imagined a university where none like it had existed. They were unafraid to disrupt the prevailing status quo and their vision for themselves and their descendants exists to this day, 166 years later.