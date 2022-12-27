VOICES: Will you be ready to fight, Dayton?

My journey as a woman in a male-dominated field has not been easy or without sacrifice. To succeed in a full-contact fighting sport you have to have a lifestyle of key things: courage, determination, drive, nutrition, patience, humility and community. Across martial arts industries, you will find women develop superior technical skills and strategies because of the natural heightened strength that men typically have over women. We have to adjust with heightened technique. During my competitions you can see how I’ve embodied the technique of flowing with strength when it comes at me, instead of fighting it. Using this technique has allowed me to maintain a superior position with my opponents. Search Daaryn’ah Willoughby on YouTube to view this technique in tournaments.

A huge part of women maintaining equity in male-dominated fields is creating an awareness for men in positions of power on occupational segregation, women’s rights, diversity, equity, and how to implement inclusion in these spaces. As an entrepreneur and business consultant, I’ve spent the last five years as CEO securing contracts that implement equity for women in the Dayton community. We work with local businesses to create safe spaces for not only women, but underserved members of the community to thrive within their arts, sports and professions.

Mastering and balancing the year around training, entrepreneurship and securing sponsorship has led me to end 2022 as a World Silver medalist (65kgs) in a full-contact fighting championship held in Rome, Italy. I also defended and won my second USA National Champion title and won the PanAmerican exhibition fight in Brasilia, Brazil. I have dominated the 2022 season and hope to do the same in 2023, where the World Games will be held in the USA.

We are calling to action the Dayton community for your support and encouragement on the road to bring another world title back to our city in 2023. The Willoughby Firm, LLC will be partnering with local businesses to offer self defense classes for all ages throughout the year, language courses, holiday art activities, monthly outdoor athletic activities and hosting fundraising events to help sponsor our 2023 tournament season. Please contact thewilloughbyfirm@gmail.com to donate, support or for more information on upcoming events.

Daaryn’ah J. Willoughby is CEO of The Willoughby Firm, LLC and a full contact fighting World medalist.