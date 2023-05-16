VOICES: Wrestling with the pigs in the Supreme Court

That has all changed, of course, Those stockyards no longer exist, and the big meat producers often raise their own pigs. For example, the new Seaboard Foods pork plant in Sioux City now processes up to 10,000 hogs per day. To supply that many hogs to its pork processing plant, Seaboard Foods has its own pig farms located within truck range of the plant, including at least two pig farms in my home county, one of which virtually abuts our original farm.

To my surprise, the Supreme Court, in a muddled and convoluted opinion, ruled in favor of the pigs. In doing so, the court gave only minor lip service to restrictions on extending the California law into other states and to the burdens on interstate commerce. Thankfully, many of the major pork producers such as Seaboard Foods (e.g., St. Joe Pork & Seaboard Farms brands) and JBS Foods (e.g., Swift & Pilgrim’s brands) are moving away from crates and cages and moving more towards group housing which is only a gate or two away from free range pigs.

Given those marketplace adjustments in pork raising operations, I believe that the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision on the pork operations in other states will be more moderate than initially feared, although it is possible that those adjustments will result in higher prices for pork. In the final analysis, it appears that the Supreme Court’s wrestling with the pigs did leave the judges with a very dirty and disjointed opinion, but just like the old adage, the pigs survived this wrestling match without getting dirty. In fact, the pigs won this wrestling match.

Dayton attorney Merle Wilberding is a regular Ideas & Voices contributor.