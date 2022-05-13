VOICES: You and your family are not alone with cognitive impairment concerns

One of these is MCI or Mild Cognitive Impairment, an early stage of memory loss or other cognitive ability loss (such as language or visual/spatial perception). It causes cognitive changes that are serious enough to be noticed by the person affected and by family members and friends, but may not affect the individual’s ability to carry out everyday activities.

Symptoms of MCI may include forgetting conversations, misplacing items in the home, difficulty keeping your train of thought, losing your way to a once familiar place or feeling overwhelmed when making decisions or completing everyday tasks like paying a bill.