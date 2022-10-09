VOICES: You can play a part in helping others recover after disaster strikes

Hurricane Ian’s wrath in Florida, Hurricane Fiona’s in Puerto Rico, and the floods and tornadoes in Kentucky are top of mind for many of us. If you’d like to assist those that have been impacted, I offer the following guidance:

Volunteering – If you’d like to volunteer for immediate disaster response work or longer-term repair/rebuild work you should engage with one of the National VOAD members or other organized and resourced group (nvoad.org). Many of these are faith-based, but you do not necessarily have to be a member of that faith community to join them. Military and first responders may find a great fit volunteering with Team Rubicon (www.teamrubiconusa.org/volunteer). Florida and Kentucky also both have local leads coordinating efforts (volunteer.volunteerflorida.org and kentuckyvoad.org).

Donating – Money is one of the most powerful tools in disaster recovery. The Dayton Foundation has provided guidance on reputable charities for recent disasters that can help you determine where your generosity will do the most good (daytonfoundation.org). VolunteerFlorida.org also has donation guidance. Please refrain from sending material donations that have not been specifically requested by an organization that is actively engaged in the region’s recovery work as unsolicited donations can overwhelm communities and be a hindrance to recovery.

Thank you to all that supported our community’s recovery and to those of you who will strive to help those more recently impacted. You make the world a better place.

Laura Mercer is the former Executive Director of Miami Valley Long Term Recovery Operations.