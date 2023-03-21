VOICES: Why it matters that Ohio legislators keep increased funding for domestic violence programs

For the Artemis Center, that additional funding could make a real difference to survivors of intimate partner violence and their children. It would allow us to send more staff members to accompany survivors when they go to criminal or civil court hearings – to help them navigate the complex and often confusing court system, to help them know what to expect, to sit with them in support if they have to be in a hearing with their abuser present.

The federal CARES money for COVID relief that our center has been using to support that work is ending, and without additional funding we’ll have to cut back. We also need funding for client assistance – everything from providing gas cards so clients can access services to supplying survivors with safety equipment such as door locks and window alarms, or TRAC phones if their abuser has destroyed or taken their cell phone.

Calls to our emergency hotline are increasing, as a lack of affordable housing and high rent costs in the Dayton area mean that some survivors have trouble accessing alternate housing and sometimes are having to stay put in vulnerable settings.

In the fiscal year ending in June 2022, Ohio reported 81 victims killed in domestic violence cases – from a day-old baby to a 90-year-old woman. It’s clear: increasing the line-item funding for domestic violence services, as the governor and attorney general are proposing, is cost-efficient. It will save taxpayers money in emergency response, court costs, medical expenses and so much more.

Most importantly, it may well save lives.

Jane Keiffer is the executive director of Artemis Center.