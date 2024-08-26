VOICES: Why the DNC is centering abortion this year

Here’s a glimpse into my journey so far.

My initial days were devoted to understanding the heart of Planned Parenthood — the people, the services, and the passion that drives our work. I spent time with staff across various levels, from front-line providers to health educators to administrative teams, and engaged with patients to hear their stories firsthand. These conversations have been eye-opening, heartbreaking and inspiring, showcasing the unwavering commitment of our teams and the real impact of our services on individual lives.

As we heard in detail at the convention last week, the landscape of reproductive health in our country is constantly shifting, presenting both challenges and opportunities.

One of my first priorities was to get a sense of the gaps we’re battling on the ground in Ohio, provide updates on organizational goals, address concerns, and share my vision for the future. What is clear is that Southwest Ohio finds itself in a critical pressure point for the future of access. We are not only a crucial and trusted resource for our community–we are the first point of care for millions of residents in the South where abortion is banned. We are the only provider from Key West all the way up I-75.

Although Ohio is still riding the high of last November’s historic win in constitutionally protecting reproductive health care, the hard truth is that there is still work to do to truly ensure care for all. We must evolve to meet the increased need for care that this climate demands. Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region has a responsibility to step up for our community and we are ready for the challenge.

As we look to the future, we’re assessing current programs, identifying areas for growth, and ensuring that we are effectively addressing deficits in the communities we serve. I’m particularly focused on expanding access to reproductive health services, educational outreach, and strengthening our relationships with community stakeholders.

The prospect of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio’s future is bright and I’m energized by the potential for impact that lies ahead. I’m stepping forward with a solidified belief in the strength of our team and what we can do. With a focus on strategic growth, open communication, and a supportive culture, I am confident that we will continue to advance our mission and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.

Are you with us?

Nan Whaley is the President & CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region and the former mayor of Dayton.