$1.325M Greene County home for sale is on 10 acres

Listed for $1,325,000 by Coldwell Banker Heritage, the brick ranch at 629 Wilkerson Road has undergone some renovations in partnership with The Site Group and Denlinger & Sons Builders to allow outdoor views from the main social areas including the kitchen and great room as well as a bathroom and primary bedroom with pool deck access. The 6,100 square feet of living space includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a full walk-out lower level.

The heart of the home is the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and new pendant lights highlighting the island and workspace. Stainless-steel appliances are surrounded by white cabinetry and Carrara backsplash. The island has a sink and extended countertop for bar seating. Floor to ceiling windows provide panoramic views of the back yard with glass doors opening out to the covered patio.

Nearly 600 square feet of relaxation space is off the kitchen with three walls of new windows as well as triangular windows at the cathedral peak which allows for year-round peaceful viewing from the great room. A gas fireplace is tucked into one corner and custom blinds with remotes allow for some privacy.

A formal dining room has two walls for windows with transoms and a secluded room allows for a home office or study.

Volume ceilings allow for additional windows within the primary bedroom suite. Large glass doors with triangular transoms above open out to the pool deck. Remote blinds and lights highlight the bedroom. The spa bathroom has a wet room behind sliding glass doors that open into a free-standing soak tub below an arched window, and a shower area with dual shower heads and floating shelves. Two separate vanity areas offer plenty of storage and counter space.

With the split floor plan, the first-floor guest wing has three bedrooms, a full bathroom and stairwell access to the lower level. The staircase is accented with stainless-steel cable banister and accent wall.

With nearly 2,300 square feet of space, the lower level offers unlimited potential with open areas, a potential family room with daylight windows and glass-patio doors. A recreation room has an extensive wet bar area with a dual peninsula countertop, cabinetry and shelves. A door opens into a designated home gym and there is a full bathroom with a walk-in shower. Flooring treatment separates the open areas as ceramic-tile creates a walking path between areas to the wet bar and walk-out.

FACTS

Price: $1,325,000

Directions: Dayton Yellow Springs to Black Lane to Armstrong Road to West Enon Road to right on Wilkerson Road

Highlights: 6,105 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, walk-out lower level, wet bar, geo-thermal heat, 3-car garage, pole barn, hot tub, in-ground swimming pool, fire pit, pizza oven, outdoor kitchen, walking trails, 10 acres