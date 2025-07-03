Ideas for having fun at home with family on the Fourth of July

Whether you’re skipping the crowds this year or just looking for extra ways to celebrate, here are some easy and festive ideas your whole family can enjoy.

Get crafty

Break out the paper, paint and glue and let the kids go wild with some red, white and blue creations. Think flags, firework paintings using straws or toilet paper roll rockets. Pro tip: A dollar store tablecloth underneath their creative zone makes cleanup a breeze.

Backyard cookout/splash zone

Keep the menu simple: hot dogs, burgers and plenty of watermelon. For the kids, nothing beats a baby pool and a splash pad. We love combining the two and adding a backyard “obstacle course” using pool noodles, buckets and sprinklers. It’s fun, cheap and guaranteed to wear them out before bedtime.

Patriotic sundae bar

Nothing cools us down quite like ice cream. Set up a DIY sundae bar with all the toppings. We use sprinkles, sauces, crushed cookies, strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream for a festive red, white and blue treat. It’s fun for all ages and lets the kids get creative with their snack.

Firework alternatives

If you’ve got little ones, or pets, who aren’t fans of the noise, try some quieter, sensory friendly ways to celebrate.

Glow sticks from the dollar store are always a hit, and confetti poppers bring the excitement without the volume. Sparklers are another fun option that still feel festive but don’t come with the thunderous booms.

At the end of the day, the best traditions are the ones that work for your family. Whether you’re all in on the parades and fireworks or keeping it cozy in the backyard with sparklers and popsicles, embrace what brings your crew joy even if it looks totally different than what everyone else is doing. Here’s to a fun, relaxed and memory filled Fourth — meltdown free if we’re lucky.

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.