$250K in grants available for Montgomery County Arts and Culture projects

Beginning Feb. 7, Montgomery County nonprofits, schools, colleges, universities, municipalities, and government agencies can apply for Special Projects Grants of up to $10,000 to support arts and cultural projects occurring between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025. Nonprofits with arts and culture-focused missions can apply for additional funding to support professional development opportunities for their teams, marketing and branding overhauls, strategic planning, and other “capacity building” activities that strengthen their ability to create impactful, sustainable arts and cultural programming.

“Participation in the arts makes people feel more connected to each other and to their communities,” says Karen Maner, director of grantmaking at Culture Works, which administers the grant program, in a news release. “Research shows the arts help students learn, patients recover, and businesses stay open, so Montgomery County’s continued investment in arts and culture is a crucial investment in the health of the larger community.”

An independent volunteer panel makes the funding decisions. Panelists include artists, arts administrators, business professionals and other community members who review applications and evaluate each proposed project’s artistic quality, community impact and planning. In late June, panelists make their funding decisions during a virtual meeting, which applicants and community members will be invited to attend.

To apply for a Special Projects Grant:

Applicants are encouraged to attend a free, virtual grant info session on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at noon. Details and a registration link are available at cultureworks.org.

All organizations must submit an online intent to apply form by Friday, March 1 indicating the proposed activities, the amount requested, and their nonprofit status. The form will be available at cultureworks.org starting Feb. 7. Culture Works and the MCACD will review all intent to apply forms for eligibility.

In March, eligible organizations will receive an invitation to complete the online grant application. The deadline for submission will be Wednesday, April 24.

“My fellow Commissioners and I are so thankful that we are able to support the arts,” said Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman. “The Special Projects Grant program provides many nonprofit community organizations and educational institutions the opportunity to enhance their ability to contribute to the cultural fabric and artistic vibrancy of the region. We are proud to support this investment to benefit our Montgomery County residents as well as visitors to this area.”

Full eligibility requirements, guidelines, and the intent to apply form for the Special Projects Grant program can be found online at cultureworks.org/apply-for-funding/#special-projects.

For more information about grant opportunities, visit cultureworks.org or email Karen Maner at kmaner@cultureworks.org.