9 Halloween events at Dayton region libraries this week and next

Teen DIY: Candy Bags will be from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Brookville Branch. Those who attend will decorate a canvas tote for collecting candy on Halloween.

Trust No One: Werewolf Game Night will be from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brookville Branch. Adults can celebrate Halloween with this classic game of villages versus werewolves. Registration is required.

Spooktacular Books and Haunted Houses will be from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday at Trotwood Branch. Children in grades 1-4 will paint spooky houses with LED lights while listening to spooktacular books. Registration is required.

Hallowfest Trunk or Treat will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at West Branch. Walk through the library’s parking lot to discover special treats and giveaways.

Teens Closet Costume Challenge will be from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at West Carrollton Branch. Contestants will receive a box of fabric, costume pieces, and tools to create a costume in 30 minutes. Points will be awarded for craftsmanship, creativity and presentation. Two sessions will be at 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Teen Advisory Board (TAB) Halloween Edition will be from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Main Library, Conference Room 1B. This meeting will serve as November’s TAB session. Teens can share ideas to improve DML services and celebrate Halloween. Registration is required.

Halloween Library Bingo will be from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at Trotwood Branch. Families are invited.

City of West Carrollton’s Monster Mash will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Weidner Field, next to the West Carrollton Branch. This free family event features games, a hayride, a costume contest and more.