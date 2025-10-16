‘A Christmas Story’ screening featuring star Peter Billingsley in conversation coming to Dayton

Just in time for the holidays, Peter Billingsley, immortalized on screen as the charming, persistent Ralphie in “A Christmas Story,” will offer insights into the film and his performance Saturday, Dec. 20 at the Victoria Theatre.

His appearance will follow a screening of 1983’s “A Christmas Story,” one of the most beloved holiday films of all time. Set in the 1940s, the story concerns Ralphie’s wish for a Red Ryder BB Gun in spite of constant warnings he’ll shoot his eye out.