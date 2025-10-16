‘A Christmas Story’ screening featuring star Peter Billingsley in conversation coming to Dayton

Just in time for the holidays, Peter Billingsley, immortalized on screen as the charming, persistent Ralphie in “A Christmas Story,” will offer insights into the film and his performance Saturday, Dec. 20 at the Victoria Theatre.
His appearance will follow a screening of 1983’s “A Christmas Story,” one of the most beloved holiday films of all time. Set in the 1940s, the story concerns Ralphie’s wish for a Red Ryder BB Gun in spite of constant warnings he’ll shoot his eye out.
In addition to hearing Billingsley’s reflections on his experience making the film, audience members will be able to ask him questions, making the event truly interactive as well as nostalgic.
The Emmy and Tony-nominated Billingsley, 54, began his acting career in the 1970s at the age of 3 appearing in many memorable television commercials. He has produced such films as “Elf,” “Iron Man,” “The Break-Up” and “Four Christmases,” and directed the Vince Vaughn starrer “Couples Retreat.” His television producing credits include Bill Burr’s “F Is For Family” and Jon Favreau’s “Dinner For Five.”
A limited number of VIP packages include a pre-show Meet and Greet photo opportunity with Billingsley. The pre-show experience requires guests to arrive up to three hours prior to showtime. This is a separate upgrade that must be purchased in advance in addition to a show ticket.
HOW TO GO
What: “An Evening With Peter Billingsley And A Christmas Story”
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20
Cost: $35-$70
More info: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org
About the Author