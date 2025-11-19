A ‘must do’ for the holidays: MetroParks Ice Rink opens for season Nov. 28

That winter wonderland has something for everyone with open skating, lessons for children, teens and adults, and a variety of fun themed skates throughout the season. The fun gets underway on Nov. 28 and runs through Feb. 27 at the seasonal rink located on the banks of the Great Miami River.

“The peaceful view of the river is incredible, but even more amazing to see and experience is the many individuals – those who have never been to an ice rink before in their life, to those who have been skating since they were young – enjoy that shared space together, creating memories they’ll remember for years to come,” Mercer said.

From hot cocoa with the kids to a cozy cocktail with a special someone, skaters and spectators alike can also enjoy a variety of food and beverages at the RiverScape Café which is part of Downtown Dayton’s DORA. And chilly nights don’t need to be a deterrent as the MSD Warming Zone and nearby comfort tent offer a cozy place to relax.

“Even with the cooler temperatures and earlier sunsets, it is still so important, both mentally and physically, to get outside and continue moving your body during the winter season,” Mercer said. “The MetroParks Ice Rink is the perfect way to do that.”

And skating can be a bargain with a season pass that includes admission and skate rental through February — $40 for an individual and $120 for a family, up to five people. Passholders also receive a discount at the RiverScape Café.

Ice rink regulars can also participate in the free fitness-inspired “Skate 6” stamp program that allows visitors to collect a stamp each time they skate. Those who receive six stamps during the season and submit their completed card will be entered into a drawing for fitness gear and other prizes. Cards are available at the MetroParks Ice Rink.

HOW TO GO

What: MetroParks Ice Rink

Where: RiverScape MetroPark Pavilion, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Opening weekend hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 28 and 29,. 1-5 p.m. Nov. 30

Admission: $7 daily, $3 skate rental. Children younger than 3 are admitted free with a paying adult. Reduced admission ($1.75) and skate rentals ($.75) are available for those who utilize SNAP/EBT benefits by presenting their SNAP/EBT or Access to Nature card at the rental office.

Info: metroparks.org/ice-rink

Themed skates are 6-10 p.m. Fridays:

Nov. 28 – Winter Welcome Skate

Dec. 5 – Good Grief Skate

Dec. 12 – Tinsel 2.0 Skate

Dec. 19 – Santa is Coming Skate

Dec. 26 – Wizarding World Skate